LAHORE - PIA Chief Executive Officer Musharraf Rasool Cyan on Sunday paid a visit to Lahore airport and had Iftar with on-duty employees, says the PIA spokesman.

Speaking on the occasion, Musharraf said that employees are an asset for the organization. “Dedicated and honest workers must come forward to bring back their airline on the path of recovery and I am confident that employees will make turnaround a reality,” he said.

Employees thanked the chief executive for his untiring efforts for PIA’s betterment and appreciated his services towards solving employee’s issues. On the occasion, employees discussed issues with him and he assured them of action.

Station Manager Amir Malik, Deputy Station Manager Sohail Mehmood, senior officials and workers were present at the Iftar.