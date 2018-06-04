Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party leader Naveed Qamar on Sunday rejected the objections being raised on the changes in the nomination forms for the electoral candidates in the upcoming elections and said that those raising hue and cry were also part of the consultation and decision making process in the electoral reforms committee.

Addressing a press conference at the PPP Media Cell, Naveed Qamar said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had given a historic decision of annulling the Lahore High Court Decision to halt election process over a petition on nomination forms and this shows that the apex court and the election commission do not want any delay in the election process.

“We were the first to raise objection over the Lahore High Court decision as last minute decision from court on such issues raises serious concerns over timely elections in the country,” he said adding that it was glad to see that the ECP has announced to give nomination forms from Monday.

He said that it was being discussed in the media pertaining to electoral reforms committee that some parties made changes to it in order to hide the details of their candidates. “I strongly reject this as even those who crticising this were part of the decision making process in the parliament,” he said adding that this process of consultation continued for around two years and all political parties were included in the process. Some part of the nomination forms were removed to simplify the process as they could fill even the hardest of the forms due to their experience and party support but the new comers would have found it difficult to do so.

He rejected the perception of removing assets and liabilities part from the forms and said that it is part of the new form along with the details of foreign income and a declaration for fulfilling the criteria under article 62 and 63 of the constitution. The occupation part is omitted as it does not affect any thing and even the number of cases is omitted as cases against anyone does not come under article 62-62 rather it is conviction in any case.

He said that instead of creating confusion in the process, it is time for the parties to focus on their campaigning and look towards the election process. Speaking on the occasion, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that a perception is being created that some conspiracy is being hatched to omit some parts from the nomination forms and even those part of formulating it backed out due to some unseen pressure.

“Although decision from Supreme Court has removed the ambiguity but the resolution from Balochistan and letter from KPK chief minister and calls from one party in Karachi has raised questions over the timing of such decisions,” he said.

Responding to allegation levelled by former PPP stalwart and National Assembly Speaker Fehmida Mirza, the PPP Leader Nafisa Shah said that if she is calling out shots against mafia in Sindh then should turn around herself to see those involved in land grabbing, supporting Lyari mafia around her.

“We have provided her huge funds for development in PPP tenure and now the question should be asked from her as to why she had not spend these funds for the masses in Badin,” she responded to Fehmida who on Sunday announced to join GDA.