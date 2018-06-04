Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar police on Sunday apprehended the prime suspect allegedly involved in parading a 14-year-old girl naked over a dispute with the girl’s brother.

Police said that the accused, identified as Mazhar Hussain, was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off by a special police team. Two accomplices of the accused had already been taken into custody.

Since happening of the incident on Friday last, the accused had fled the area and had reportedly been changing locations in Rawalpindi, Hassanabdal, Wah Cantt and Mardan. He was intercepted and arrested from the Chamkani area of Peshawar while he was returning to the city.

Shaheed Gulfat Hussain Station House Officer Wajid Shah said that the girl was allegedly stripped near her home to settle scored between two families in the Hashtnagri area of Peshawar.

The accused had stripped the girl while she was returning home with her mother from the police station, according to the first information report.

The accused subsequently ran away when people of the area came to the girl’s rescue.