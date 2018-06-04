Share:

islamabad - Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana hailed services of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and said that the university has been playing a vital role in promotion of education and dissemination of Islamic values.

He said this during a called on meeting with President International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, a press release said.

Both the dignitaries also discussed matters of mutual interest and overall situation of education in the country.

President IIUI briefed the governor about progress on different development, research and education projects in the province. The governor stressed upon joint educational projects between universities.