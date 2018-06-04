Share:

CHICAGO - Brain exercises like reading and playing card games could help lower the risk of developing dementia, according to a recent study.

Published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, the study followed up the lives of 15,582 healthy Chinese individuals at 65 or older who live in Hong Kong.

The baseline evaluations were done in 2005, while follow-up assessments performed from 2006 to 2012.

Researchers collected self-reported information on participation in intellectual activities within one month before assessment.

“Examples of intellectual activities ... were reading books, newspapers, or magazines; playing board games, Mahjong, or card games; and betting on horse racing,” the study specified.

It was concluded that “late-life participation in intellectual activities is independently associated with a lower risk of dementia in older adults.” “Given the growing older population worldwide, promoting regular engagement in intellectual activities might help delay or prevent dementia,” researchers suggested.