PESHAWAR - Noted Pashto writer and research scholar Prof Dawar Khan Daud breathed his last at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar in the wee hours on Sunday, family sources confirmed.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Arbab Landi area.

He was admitted to the LRH a week ago as he was suffering from multiple health complications. He was born in February 1940 at Arbab Landi area in the outskirts of the provincial metropolis and remained involved with teaching, academic research and literary activities. He had penned down several books and research thesis on Pashto folklore, Rahman Baba, Khushal Khan, and Hamza Baba in Pashto, Urdu and English. He used to contribute articles on various topics to Pashto and Urdu newspapers and literary magazines for over several decades. After retirement from the teaching service, he remained affiliated with Pakhto Adabi Board till his death.

He was recipient of many literary awards including the coveted President’s Pride of Performance for his tremendous contributions in the field of literature. Prof Dawar Khan Daud was acclaimed as an authority on Pashto folklore and had mastery over several genres of Pashto literature.

His important works include ‘Pashto Tapa’, Rahman Baba Juand, ‘Taleem Auo Shairy’, ‘Hamza Baba aik Mutala’, Pashto folklore ke Arr’ and a few others.

Several of his books remained unpublished including “A brief history of Pashto literature” in English, and a volume of his own poetry.