HAFIZABAD-Locals have expressed their resentment over the apathetic attitude of municipal authorities for not repairing the historic main gate of Hafizabad.

The roofs of the historic gate and walls are in dilapidated condition due to vagaries of weather and lack of repair for the past three decades. The building is in dangerous condition and might fall any time, causing loss of human lives because Main Bazaar is one of the busiest bazaars leading to the old city. People have called upon the administration and the Municipal Committee chairman to ensure repair to the gate as soon as possible.

Man, niece die in road accident: A man along with her niece died in a road accident occurred on Sialkot Road here the other day. According to police sources, Tanvir, 40, was on the way to Sialkot along with his niece Khadija, 15, in a car.

Near Kalar Sayyan, the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and rammed into a tree. As a result, both Tanvir and Khadija died on the spot.