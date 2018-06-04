Share:

LAHORE:- NH&MP Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi has said that Motorway Police will adopt zero tolerance against vehicle moving violations because they are a major cause of accidents and fatalities on national highways and motorways.

He said that good conduct with commuters, courtesy and indiscriminate enforcement of law must be ensured to enhance image of the motorways police. He was addressing a meeting during his first visit to Zonal Office in Lahore. DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik and Sector Commander SSP Kamran Adil were also present on the occasion.–PR

Saleemi directed officers to adopt zero tolerance against moving violations, overloading of goods, lane violations and violations by motorcyclists. He directed patrol officers to ensure firm enforcement of law on motorways and national highways. “No compromise will be made on safe and secure travelling and timely and effective help to road users on national highways and motorways,” he said. He said that lane discipline on national highways would be ensured by keeping heavy and slow moving vehicles in discipline. He said that patrol standards on highways and motorways would be improved as per international standards. The motorways police chief asked officers to perform their duty without fear and ensure implementation of law. He said that success of the motorways police was based upon teamwork and collective wisdom and this doctrine was being followed in successful institutions of the world. He warned all officers that no complaint of misbehaviour or highhandedness would be tolerated in any case. He stressed upon the officers to take great care of road users in distress, as provision of help, counselling and guidance to road users was hallmark of the motorway police. –PRESS RELEASE