KARACHI - Authorities in Karachi have finalised security plan for observance of Yaum-e-Ali, the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA).

The day is observed every year on 21st of Ramazan with religious fervour and reverence amid tight security. Majalis and procession are also held to pay homage to the fourth caliph of Muslims.

According to a security plan , apart from the area wise police deployment, more than 5,572 police officials and personnel would perform security duties to the central procession while 72 police mobile vans, 65 motorcycle squads, seven armoured personnel carriers (APCs) will also be on duty.

The main procession will be taken out from Nishter Park and will reach its destination at Hussainian Iranian Kharadar while passing through its designated routes.

For the main procession, snipers would be deployed on rooftop along the route. At the central gathering, watch towers, and especial control room would be set up. The bomb disposal squad would perform the technical sweeping on the occasion. Intelligence and patrolling would also be enhanced. Traffic police has also made special arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic on 21st Ramazan.

Though no decision has been taken about ban on pillion riding during the day, sources in the police said that no decision has been taken yet.

Inspector General of Police Allah Dino Khawaja during a meeting with the senior police officials also ordered the police officials to make extraordinary security arrangements for the day and strict surveillance should be made at all the entry and exit points of the city.