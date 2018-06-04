Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of leaders of PML-Q Lahore Chapter was held at Chaudhry’s House in Gulberg on Sunday.

PML-Q leader Ch Parvez Elahi chaired the meeting which focused on strategy for distribution of tickets in provincial metropolis in the upcoming polls.

Former MNA Mian Munir, Saleem Malik Shadab Jaffery Advocate, Mian Asad Munir, Sh Nasir Mahmood, Rana Asad Munir Advocate, Saeed Khawar, Suhail Cheema and Nasir Billa attended the meeting.

Ch Parvez said the election symbol Tractor of PML-Q was symbol of prosperity of Pakistan. He said farmers will vote for his party across the country in the polls. He said corruption of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was exposed in 56 companies case. The Sharifs, he claimed, caused loss to billions of rupees to national kitty and filled their own foreign bank accounts. He said the PML-N government failed to deliver in Punjab over the last 10 years and in Pakistan over the last five years.