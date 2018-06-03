Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has appealed to the governments of Pakistan and India to start result-oriented dialogues for settlement of Kashmir issue without further delay.

They demanded tangible measures in order to bring about peace in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir so that the bloodshed could be stopped in the turbulent valley and people living on both the sides of the Line of Control could become safe.

The appeal was made during a general meeting of APSCC held in Srinagar on Friday. "The general meeting was attended among others by Sikhs leaders Ajeet Singh Mastana, Ex-President Punjabi Sahitya Sabha, Principal Niranjan Singh from Tral, Sant Singh, member of Khalsa Society, Tehsildar Karan Singh, Davinder Singh, Sikh missionary, Master Kuldeep Singh ex President GPC Srinagar, Engineer Nirmal Singh from Baramulla and Tarlok Singh Babu," a report said.

The Sikh leaders made a compassionate appeal to India and Pakistan to start a meaningful dialogue exercise without any wastage of time. They said that since lot of blood has spilled over, time has come when the bloodshed should come to an end.

In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar Friday evening, after the meeting, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that as a part of goodwill gesture New Delhi should immediately release Kashmiri freedom fighters leaders and other political activists as well as youth who are languishing in Indian jails both within the state and outside. He said that Government of India should rope in stakeholders through dialogue in order to end the uncertainty.

"Dialogue as announced by Home Minister Rajnath Singh should not be sweet words to play with the sentiments of majority community, but it should satisfy minorities including Sikhs, Dogras and Kashmiri Pandits. At the same time it is important that people living in regions like Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Bhaderwah, Leh and Kargil are involved in this whole process," said Raina, according to the report.

The APSCC Chairman said that mainstream Indian political parties like Congress, BJP, SP, BSP, AIADMK, CPI, CPI-M and Janta Dal should evolve a consensus as how to proceed ahead with the dialogue process with the different stakeholders in the Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that sincerity holds key to such process and separatists need to be taken on board in the dialogue process.

"There are many political parties and people who are having vested interests and they would never want the peace to return to the valley and would sabotage the dialogue. Prominent regional parties of the Kashmir valley especially National Conference and PDP have to work towards the interests of the people of the state and no politics should be involved in this whole process," said Raina"