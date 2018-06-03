Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Simon Cowell has revealed he hasn’t used his mobile phone for 10 months - saying the change was “so good” for his mental health. The media mogul told the Mail on Sunday he became irritated with how often he was using his phone. The 58-year-old said he has “become way more focused” and “aware of the people around me” since giving up his device. He said being without his phone was a “strange experience” but “has absolutely made me happier”. “I literally have not been on my phone for 10 months,” he said.



“The thing I get irritated with is when you have a meeting, everyone’s on their phone - and I was probably in that place too. You can’t concentrate.