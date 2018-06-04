Share:

islamabad - Special Children have the ability to play their role in the society and it is our responsibility to provide them opportunities to exhibit their abilities in every walk of life. These views were expressed by Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz while addressing a ceremony organized in connection with World Children Day by Special Education Directorate of Ministry of CADD and Hiydar Aliyev Foundation. The ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada, DG Special Education and diplomats from various countries.

The Mayor said that Hyder Aliyev Foundation headed by First Lady of Azerbaijan has taken part in a lot of welfare and charity work. He said that role of the foundation in the aftermath of 2005 earthquake is unforgettable. He said that we all should work together to support to deserving people in our society.

The Mayor said that God has bestowed many abilities to disabled children and it is the responsibility of the entire society to ensure that these children should be provided opportunities to exhibit their abilities. He believed that special children have established their talent in the fields of sports, education and other fields around the globe and so with our focus and attention, special children can play their practical role in shaping up the society.

He appreciated the steps taken by the Special Education Directorate for the special children. The Mayor along with Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada and DG Special Education distributed prizes among the children who presented tableaus and other performances. Ambassador of Azebaijan, Ali Alizada also addressed the ceremony and highlighted the welfare projects being carried out by Hyder Aliyev Foundation in Islamabad. He also lauded the performance of children.