Golfer Cauley injured in car accident

DUBLIN - US PGA Tour golfer Bud Cauley was hospitalized in Columbus on Saturday after he was seriously injured in a car accident. The Florida golfer was a passenger in the car involved in a crash on Friday night, after he had missed the cut in the Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio. Cauley's manager said the player suffered five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a broken lower left leg. Cauley had been scheduled to compete in a US Open sectional qualifier on Monday in Memphis but has withdrawn. In February, fellow PGA Tour pro Bill Haas was injured in a car crash in which the driver of the Ferrari in which he was riding was killed. That accident occurred during the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Haas was treated in hospital and released, returning to the tour a month later.–AFP

Frank Five Club win Ramzan Basketball

LAHORE – Frank Five Club have defeated favourite DHA Club by 70-64 to clinch the Ramzan-ul-Mubarak Floodlight Basketball Tournament here at the Don Bosco High School. In the thrilling final, the points were equal 46-46 at the end the first quarter of the final while Frank Five took a slight lead of six points lead in the second one. In the third and decisive quarter, both the teams fought really well yet Frank Five managed to win the quarter and final 70-64. From the winning side, Hafiz Umar scored 30 points and from DHA, Salman Butt struck 22. Khawaja Tahir Zia graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Also present on the occasion were organising committee secretary Syed Modood Jaffery, PBF officials and a great number of basketball lovers.–Staff Reporter

2026 WC bid: Morocco seeks PFF backing

LAHORE - Morocco delegation formally requested the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to support their bid for World Cup 2026. The guests presented their case in meeting with PFF president Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat at the PFF Secretariat. It is pertinent to mention here that the bid process to host the World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held in FIFA Congress in Moscow on June 13, one day before commencement of FIFA World Cup 2018. Canada, Mexico and America are keen on holding the event jointly. Morocco campaign is also in full swing and Morocco Federation is in touch with other countries to convince them. In this regard, a high-level delegation of Morocco football came to Lahore and met with PFF chief Faisal Saleh Hayat. The guests, in a briefing, disclosed their plans and facilities to host the World Cup. Faisal said: “Morocco is our brotherly country and we welcome the delegation.” Later in joint press conference, Faisal said Pakistan is grateful to the guest delegation. PFF is ready to play a positive role in the World Football Community, Morocco is an important member of FIFA, not just World Cup 2026. In fact, Pakistan has warm relations with the football family of the world. Morocco Ambassador M Karmoune said: “We are thankful for the warm welcome by PFF. Pakistan is a respected member of FIFA and it is important for us to get all brotherly countries’ favours.”–Staff Reporter

Bhimbhir XI enter Bahria Cricket final

LAHORE – Bhimbhir XI routed ASK Marketing by in the first semifinal of the 4th Bahria Town Floodlit Cricket Tournament to qualify for the final here at the Bahria Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Bhimbhir XI, batting first, scored 72 runs while in reply, ASK Marketing could score only 43 runs. Earlier in the first match of the day, 583 XI defeated STS Cricket Academy by 2 wickets, in the second match, Sharqpur XI outclassed Usman Ameer XI by 7 wickets. In the third match, Panther XI outlasted Young Boys by 6 wickets, in the fourth match, ASK Marketing defeated Adan Estate by 29 runs, in the fifth match, Muhammadi XI thrashed Green Caps by 9 wickets, in the sixth match, Bhimbhir XI thumped Sharqpur XI by 52 runs and in the seventh and last match of the day, Panther XI beat Muhammadi XI by 34 runs.–Staff Reporter