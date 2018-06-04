Share:

Traders demand increased security to end encroachments

RAWALPINDI: City traders on Sunday have expressed concern over increasing crime rate during the Holy month of Ramazan and urged the district administration to increase security around all the markets and shopping malls as Eid shopping gains momentum.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the security arrangements made for shopping areas, they said that deployment of police personnel was insufficient as compared to the number of shoppers.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran President, Sharjeel Mir while talking to APP said, that policemen in plain clothes should be deployed in vulnerable areas. He said that action should be taken against the increasing number of beggars, who, he said were mostly involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching items from people visiting the markets.

Sharjeel also demanded of the District administration to remove illegal encroachments from the city‘s busiest markets to end frequent traffic jams which was affecting their businesses.He said illegal car parking was common even in the presence of traffic cops, creating massive traffic jams and also causing accidents.

He said due to lack of parking space many markets of downtown areas were losing customers and distances of minutes are being covered in hours due to acute road encroachments. President Commercial Market, Raja Tauheed also asked the concerned to beef up security of city markets especially during the evening hours. When contacted, City Police Officer (CPO)Afzzal Ahmed Kausar assured that foolproof security arrangements were being made to provide security to shopping public so that customers as well as traders would feel a sense of security.–APP

84 power pilferers held

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 84 electricity thieves from various circles of the company in raids in last week of May during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told APP here that 23 culprits were held red handed from Islamabad, 20 from Attock, 21 from Jhelum and 20 from Chakwal circles.

They were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added.

He said besides heavy fines, applications for legal action have also been submitted in the concern police stations. He said, in light of the direction given by Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and IESCO Chief Basit Zaman Ahmed an effective campaign was being carried out against electricity theft in whole IESCO region.

All field formations including superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and Sub Divisional Officers along with their teams were actively participating in elimination of power theft drive.–APP