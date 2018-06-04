Share:

BANNU - Two prominent figures from Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl and Pakistan People’s Party formally joined Awami National Party after announcing leaving their parties at a function held here on Sunday.

Malak Hymaun Khan of the PPP and JUI-F’s Azam Khan Wazir along with their family members joined the ANP and announced that big public gatherings would be held to muster support for their new party after the Eidul Fitr.

This announcement was made at a meeting held at Domail election office of the ANP with tehsil Domail president Malak Irfan in the chair while former senator Baz Muhammad Khan, who is also vice president of the ANP, attended the meeting as a chief guest. In his address, Baz Khan said that it was crystal clear that thne ANP would win the upcoming elections. We had also won 2013 elections, but unfortunately, a third force stayed away us from assemblies, he claimed.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wasted public money on advertisements only; however, there is nothing on ground. Former Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak is now dreaming to become the chief executive of the province again, which is imposable as his government could do nothing for the people’s welfare for which the PTI was voted to power, Baz said.

The ANP central vice president said that failure on the part of Khattak and Maulana Lutfur Rehman to nominate a name for caretaker chief minister for KP was unfortunate. It is worth mentioning here that the matter of the caretaker chief minister had to go to the parliamentary committee after the former chief minister and the opposition leader failed to agree on a consensus person for the slot. Earlier, they had announced Manzoor Afridi as caretaker CM, which the PTI chief Imran Khan rejected following widespread criticism that an unknown person had been given the slot merely on the basis of his enormous wealth. The former chief minister and the opposition leader could not later finalise a name and the matter was referred to the parliamentary committee. However, after the parliamentary committee failed as well, the matter is now pending before the Election Commission of Pakistan as per the Constitution.

ANP NOMINATES EIDUL HUSSAIN

FOR NA-1 CHITRAL

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: Awami National Party on Sunday issued NA-1 Chitral ticket to Haji Eidul Hussain.

According to details, a meeting of the parliamentary board of the party, which is awarding tickets to the party candidates for contesting general elections being held on July 25, decided that NA-I Chitral is given to Haji Eidul Hussain.

The chairman of the parliamentary board, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, chaired the meeting held at Bacha Khan Markaz, headquarters of the ANP. Other members of the board also attended the meeting.

PML-N TO ANNOUNCE KP CANDIDATES SOON: MUQAM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Ameer Muqam said Sunday that final list of candidates interviewed for contesting the upcoming general elections would be issued within a couple of days.

Talking to media after presiding over a parliamentary board meeting held at PML-N KP office wherein the aspiring candidates for the coming elections on the PML-N tickets were interviewed. Besides others, the parliamentary board meeting was also attended by Senator Pir Sabir Shah, former governor Sardar Mehtab Abbassi, Sardar Yousaf, Rehmat Salam Khattak, Aurangzeb Nalota, Murtaza Javed Abbassi and others.

The board interviewed all candidates wishing to contest general elections being held on July 25 on the PML-N ticket. Ameer Muqam said that tickets would be allotted to the deserving candidates.

Merit will be ensured in allotting party tickets to the aspirants, he said, adding that after completing this process, a massive drive for the PML-N to win the coming general elections would be launched across the province.

He said that the KP people would vote for the PML-N because they were now well aware of the fact that it was the only party which was working for resolving problems being faced by people. He said that PML-N would win the coming elections.