Urumqi-Lahore flight from 21st

BEIJING (APP): China Southern Airlines, one of the big three airlines in China, is adding a new route to Pakistan during this summer, with the offering of nonstop service between Urumqi, the capital of China's Uygur autonomous region, and Lahore from June 21. There will be two weekly flights in the beginning, on Thursdays and Sundays. Later in July, the airline will also start flights from the Chinese city of Guangzhou to Lahore. China Southern Airlines flight CZ6017 from Urumqi will depart at 8.00 AM in the morning and reach Lahore 8.15 AM the same day. The return flight CZ 6018 will depart at 9.35 AM and reach Urumqi at 3.20 PM, according to official sources on Sunday. China Southern currently flies to Pakistan capital six times a week minus Friday. The airline has replaced its Boeing 757 on Islamabad route with modern Boeing 737-800 and the same aircraft will be used on the Lahore route. China Southern Airlines operates the largest fleet, most developed route network and largest passenger capacity of any airline in China. The airline fleet is ranked the first in Asia and the fourth in the world.

It operates more than 2000 daily flights to 224 destinations in 40 countries and regions across the world.

Air China is also operating daily flights from Beijing-Islamabad-Karachi-Beijing route with A330-200 wide body aircraft.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national flag carrier of Pakistan, at present, operates two flights from Islamabad-Beijing-Tokyo in a week while Shaheen Airline also operates flights from Lahore -Guangzhou-Lahore twice a week.

Steps in place to boost agri sector under CPEC

ISLAMABAD(APP): Ministry of National Food Security and Research has evolved a comprehensive policy to work for development of agriculture sector under CPEC. These policy measures would boost exports of agricultural products, enhance per acre yield of major crops, and produce high-tech value and products of international standards, reported Radio Pakistan. Under the policy measures, the ministry will prepare feasibility reports of trade-able commodities for each sub zone along the corridor, and will do pilot testing of rural businesses for the identified commodities and coordination for development of business zones along the corridor. The government will also arrange a series of training programs aimed at capacity building of rural entrepreneurs and agricultural service providers. Similarly, innovations for quality production, post harvest handling and processing will be introduced and investment portfolios will also be developed for public private partnerships to promote rural businesses.

According to Spokesman for Punjab Agriculture Department Najaf Abbas, the first phase of the scheme has been launched in Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Lodhran and Rahim Yar Khan for the ongoing Kharif season 2018,reported Radio Pakistan.

Under this scheme, 100 percent subsidy on Insurance Premium for land owners up to 5 acres while 50 percent subsidy on Insurance Premium for land owners from 5 Acre to 25 Acres will be borne by the government.

This scheme is applicable during its first phase to cotton and Rice fields while in the second phase, Insurance will be applicable to more crops including Sugarcane, Maize, Wheat, Orchards and Vegetables.

Under the scheme, compensation will be paid in case of natural calamity or low yield.

The spokesman said that to ensure transparency, the government has also introduced online system adding he said that the scheme will give economic protection to farming community.

PTDC offers Ramazan tour packages

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Abdul Ghafoor Sunday announced Ramdan special tour packages to facilitate large no of tourists at different northern areas. He said with the advent of Ramdan and increase of temperature people moved with their families and friends to hilly areas like Ayubia,Gilgit,Naran Kaghan,Galiyat Balakot, Saidu Sharif, Kalam, Miandam, Chitral, Booni, Bamburet (Kalash Valley), Mastuj, Phandar, Gupis, Gilgit, Hunza, Rama Lake, Skardu, Khaplu and Besham. Special Ramdan tour Package is attracting a large number of people from across the country. PTDC offers upto 40 percent discount on accommodation in its motels at pleasant places including Murree during the holy month of Ramdan he added. He said that Sehri and Iftar dinner was being offered during the holy Month to tourists, adding it was a wonderful opportunity for tourists to spend their holy month of Ramdan at cool places on affordable rates.

PTDC is currently operating one dozen Tourist Information Centres all over the country to provide information, travel guide, brochures and maps to tourists for planning their holidays.

New cotton variety to enhance per acre yield

MIANWALI (APP): The plant protection experts advised farmers to use modern varieties of cotton seeds for getting above 2800 kg per acre cotton yield and also spray their yields with prescribed pesticides to avoid pests. Farmers are now getting an average 880 kg to 930 kg per acre produce of cotton in the area which is lesser than the produce of other countries, an official of Plant Protection Unit of Agriculture department Zilfiqar Ali talking to farmers said. He added that some farmers were also getting 1800 to 2000 kg per acre produce with proper pesticides spray, elimination of extra bushes and using quality seeds. The quality cotton seed was now available in the country which could increase per acre yield to 2800 kg, he added. The farmers should ensure proper consultation with the department for getting best results from their yields, he said and advised growers to spray their fields according to required pesticides.