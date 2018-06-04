Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States does not want a delay in the general elections in Pakistan scheduled for July 25, diplomatic sources said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that the US was backing the efforts to hold the elections on time.

One official said: “We continue to discuss the election and other issues with the US and they have been supporting the calls for timely election. Washington has reassured that it supports democracy in Pakistan and was against any unconstitutional step.”

Earlier, US embassy spokesperson Richard Snelsire had told The Nation that his country did not have any favourites among the top political parties contesting the July 25 elections. “We believe it is up to the people of Pakistan to decide,” he had said.

US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert also said the US supported free, transparent and responsible election in Pakistan.

Nauert said that Pakistan recently passed electoral reforms law and “we hope that the new comprehensive legal framework will be helpful in the transfer of power to the new democratic government.” She said the US wanted that global observers to monitor the upcoming election in Pakistan.

Pak-US ties have been frosty for several months. In January, the US suspended security assistance to Pakistan targeting the Coalition Support Fund. The State Department had said the US was suspending ‘security assistance only’ to Pakistan. Washington said that Pakistan will be able to receive the suspended funding if it took ‘decisive actions’ against the Haqqani Network and the Afghan Taliban.

On Sunday, Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk said that he will remain within the constitutional limits while performing his duties. Speaking to journalists in Mingora, PM Mulk said that “he will serve the nation in accordance with the powers bestowed to me for the next two months”. He said that the country should be run according to the Constitution of Pakistan.

The statement came after the Supreme Court suspended the Lahore High Court’s verdict challenging the changes in nomination papers. The Election Commission of Pakistan and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq had filed a petition against LHC’s verdict.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said: “Elections will be held on time. The ECP will be held responsible if there is any delay in elections.”

The LHC, in its verdict over the weekend, had nullified the nomination papers to be submitted by the candidates for general polls, saying they did not seek necessary information and declarations such as details on educational background and criminal record.

The Pakistan People’s Party welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on holding elections on time. PPP leader Khurshid Shah said that only the parliament can amend the nomination papers. “The Supreme Court decision proves the supremacy of the parliament. The elections must be held on time,” he said.

International relations expert Dr Talat A Wizarat said that another government had completed its five-year term which was a proud moment for the Pakistanis.

“Now the election commission should take all necessary steps to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country,” she said.

The continuity of democracy, she said, was vital for political stability and putting the country on road to development.

Dr Mohammed Khan, another international relations expert, said that the civil and the military leadership backed democracy. “The polls should be held on time for continuity,” he added.