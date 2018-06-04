Share:

Asim Nawaz Abbasi

Human life's meant to be followed by highs and lows because that's how we are judged and sometimes awarded by God. That is destiny and we can never debate to ignore the circumstances. Instead address the niche which is to overcome the lows. We can sometimes overcome difficulties and problems of our life or sometimes lessen them up by helping each other out.

That is literally so obvious but the vague portion known to least individuals is that a very small proportion of people are encouraged to step forward to help. They never will to help. And that might be because of financial issues and sometimes because they have a lot more going on in their lives to solve. So rather step back and look into your own space for solutions.

Nevertheless, the other proportion, on the other hand is willing to give out help. They reach out not only because they will to but also because they have learnt to. They have been taught to grow up like this helping others. Whilst keeping the spirit alive, this ratio of people who will to help, help regardless of any community differences, any gender biases, any age gaps or any discrimination referred to as volunteerism. Volunteerism, for so many disturbing reasons, is never acknowledged much. Its avoided to avoid any trouble. Youth is discouraged mostly by their own peer group and families to exclude any activities which involve speaking up or raising voice for someone good as they can in return be afflicted. The retaliation can in return attack them by malice and to preserve the sanctity while being inviolable calls for them to step back.

Its your will to participate to welfare. Its your will to create ambiance which is peaceful to live. It is the realisation that everybody deserves equal and also, that you can contribute to make changes that will enhance an individuals lifestyle. Honestly, the setbacks from life can never be ignored. And if that can not happen, we can only find remedies to take our selves out of them.

Post urging associated authorities, the only option that people are left with is feeling helpless and stay quiet and this is very volunteerism is acknowledged the most. Individuals voluntarily individually or collectively come together and solve issues. The significance of volunteerism can never be highlighted enough. Not only it brings a big change but also, provides us with hope. People voluntarily promote good. They encourage other fellows to become the same too.

Some of the benefits these volunteers bring to us are that it promotes selflessness while staying empowered. The state in which volunteers come out to help others make them feel contended and strong. They achieve and aim to accomplish beyond what they expected to achieve previously. The selflessness which they bring along is a symbol of continuing life of society because people like them create hope that other proportion in help of any need in future can survive too. They are change makers because they do not follow to be the mainstream ones. They try to be different and while in return they get different too ( which is appreciation).

Because the youth needs guidance as to what professions they have to opt for! Its important inculcate in the roots that helping means improving and when we help we get it back too. Also, to follow the statistics intricacy, we can conclude the majority sums up to be the youth and when young people reach out to help, that highlights hope, that highlights acceptability, that highlights that guidance can be sought out Another important benefit that we get from volunteers is that it promotes citizenship or enhances the ties.

Humanity never fails to end through this chain. This directly or indirectly alarms the autonomous bodies to pen down more policies and solutions for the good of people. It promotes connections and communications between individuals and evidently reduces differences.

And the most important of all the benefits is that, a volunteer can feel that he alone can change the life of an other individual or society at large. He can make his words implemented and witness change & at the same time becomes inspiration for many. This thing when inculcated into others resolves many problems in the society.