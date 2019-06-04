Share:

KARACHI - Minister for Information Science and Technology Nawabzada Muhammad Taimour Talpur has hoped that establishment of Sindh IT Board would make the provincial government a model of e-governance.

Speaking at a seminar arranged by Information Science and Technology department, government of Sindh, held in the local hotel, on the topic of establishment of proposed Sindh IT Board, the minister said that they would further strengthen the formation of IT Board on suggestions from stakeholders.

“Processing of proposed draft bill has been finalised by the efforts of provincial government officials, and IT specialists, especially IT industry experts Shariqur Rehman MD Orical Pakistan, Dr Zubair Sheikh, Zain al-Abddin, Saadullah Sheikh, Azhar Rizvi, Khalid Shamsi, Nadim Malik, Asad Arifen, Humayoon Qureshi, including representatives of the Microsoft and Faisal Rao and others.

He also thanked Secretary Law and his representative, Department of Finance and members of Planning and Development Board.

He said that all of them also cooperated fully for the preparation of draft bill and assist to the committee with their best opinion. Secretary IS&T and Director General briefed to the participants regarding the proposed draft bill of “Sindh IT board. The All respective members major steps have been taken for the formation of IT Board, in this regard draft bill would forward for technically overview to the high authorities, then which send to Sindh Assembly, he added.

They said it is expected that this efforts will ensure the implementation of e-Governance in Sindh province. At the end of the meeting minister for Information Science and Technology Nawabzada Taimur Talpur approved the draft bill in light of the opinion of all respective members of the committee. Bill will be forwarded to the relevant authorities for the legal proceedings.

He said that after the completion of Sindh IT Board will profitable for Sidh, especially stable to economy of country.