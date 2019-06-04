Share:

BAHAWALPUR-As many as 1,222 Eid congregations will be held across four districts of Bahawalpur Division.

According to the administration, main Eid congregation in Bahawalpur will be held at Markazi Eidgah. The Bahawalpur Region Police have chalked out a foolproof plan to provide security on Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr. According to Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood, 3,512 police personnel in addition to 687 national volunteers and 1786 special police would provide security cover during Eidul Fitr.

He said that Eid congregations have been divided into three categories according to the level of sensitivity. He informed that 34 most sensitive congregations have been placed in category A, 108 in category B and 1080 in category C. As many as 22 DSPs, 68 inspectors, 241 sub-inspectors, 391 assistant sub-inspectors, 252 head constables and 2538 constables will be deployed on duty. 289 CCTV cameras will be used for round the clock monitoring while 961 metal detectors will also be used. Some 16 walkthrough gates will be used at sensitive places. RPO further told that special traffic plan has been chalked out for Eid.

The parking area would be 200 meters away from the sites of congregations. He said that no vehicle will be allowed to enter bazaars on Chand Raat.