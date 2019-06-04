Share:

QILA SAIFULLAH - At least 13 people were killed and seven others sustained injuries late on Sunday, when a passenger van collided with a truck in Ali Khel area near Qila Saifullah in Balochistan. The van was going to Zohb from Quetta when it was hid by a truck, killing at least 13 people and injuring seven others.

“Five members of a family are also included in the deceased in the dreadful accident”, the local police said.

Following the road crash, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Qila Saifullah. The place of the accident has been sealed and further investigation into the matter was underway, said the police.

