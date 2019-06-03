Share:

Rawalpindi-A court of law here on Monday granted bails to 4 suspects including 3 cops accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman after the complainant tendered affidavit claiming that she implicated the accused due to some misunderstanding.

Additional and Sessions Judge Tahir Aslam awarded bails to the 4 gang rape accused and ordered them to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.1m each with the court. Those who were granted bails have been identified as Naseer, Rashid Minhas and Azeem (cops) and Amir Shehzad.

“Complainant appeared before the court and got recorded statement that compromise has been made and she has no objection upon acceptance of post-arrest bail or their acquittal from the case,” the ASJ remarked in his order, copy of which is also available with The Nation.

He further added that the complainant had also tendered an affidavit. In view of the statement of the complainant, the matter requires further probe, the judge said in the order.

“In such circumstances, the post arrest bail of petitioners is hereby accepted subject to furnishing bail bonds to the tune of Rs100,000 each with one local surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of this court,” ASJ Tahir Aslam observed.

Earlier, the complainant Rafia Azam had appeared before court of duty ASJ Shafiq Abbas and recorded statement that she had implicated the accused in gang rape case due to some misunderstanding. She had also refused to identify the 4 alleged rapists during the hearing of the case by a judge last week, turning the case in favour of the accused. Rawat police had arrested the 4 accused under sections 365-B/376-A/382 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) last month and obtained their physical remand from judicial Magistrate.

The allegation against the accused was that they were on routine patrol in Behria Town Phase 8 on May 16 when they had stopped a car with a boy Umair Azeem and girl Rafia Azam on board. The 3 cops and their civilian friend tortured the boy forcing him to run and put the girl in another car where they allegedly gang raped her. After assaulting her sexually, the cops dropped the girl near her hostel at Satellite Town. The girl also accused the four men of snatching cash and gold ring from her.

Meanwhile, the City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana, in an unprecedented move, placed Station House Officer Police Station Rawat Sub-Inspector Raja Aizaz under suspension for his failure in getting the post arrest bails cancelled from the court. The CPO also closed the SI to Police Line.

A senior police officer, who is associated with the case, told The Nation that the rape case had become a test case for Rawalpindi police in which the investigation was not conducted on merit. He added that the girl appeared before CPO and tendered an application on 17/5/2019 accusing ASI Zain (who is posted as Moharrar in PS Rawat) and others of torturing and abusing her sexually. She requested the CPO to register case against the accused. The CPO, while talking action, marked the application to SDPO Saddar ordering him to conduct inquiry into the allegations and submit his report with the CPO Office, he said.

The inquiry of the case was carried out in a hasty manner for saving the skin of ASI Zain, the officer said, adding that at the end, the CPO made SHO Raja Aizaz as scapegoat instead of initiating action against all the officers associated with the case.

On the other hand, the Adaila Jail authorities released the 4 accused after receiving their release orders.