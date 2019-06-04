Share:

Lahore - All Muslim ministers in the Sri Lankan government have decided to resign from their ministerial portfolios citing the government’s failure to ensure the safety of Muslims following Easter Sunday attacks.

This comes on the heels of the resignation of two provincial governors, Western Province Governor Azath Salley and Eastern Province Governor MLAM Hizbullah, the same day (Monday) in the morning.

The cabinet ministers who have announced to resign are Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education Rauff Hakeem; Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development Rishad Bathiudeen; Minister of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development Kabir Hashim; and Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs MHA Haleem.

The resigning State Ministers are State Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Faizal Kassim; State Minister of Provincial Council and Local Government HMM Harees; State Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economy Ameer Ali; and State Minister of Social Empowerment Parliamentarian Ali Zahir Moulana.

Deputy Minister of Ports and Shipping Abdullah Mahroof is also among the resigning Muslim ministers.

Earlier, hardline parliamentarian and Buddhist monk Athuraliye Rathana Thera had began a fast-unto-death on May 31 demanding the resignation of Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, Governor Azath Salley and Governor MLAM Hizbullah alleging them, without proof, of having links with the extremist organisation National Thowheed Jamath, whose members carried out the Easter Sunday bombings in Christian churches and hotels.

Governors Hizbullah and Salley tended their resignations to President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday as the lawmaker monk’s fast entered the fourth day and protests in support of Rathana Thera spread across the island.