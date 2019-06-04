Share:

KARACHI - Another toddler on Monday allegedly died after being administered wrong injection at a private hospital in Karachi’s area of Nagan Chowrangi. One and half years old girl lost her life after administration of wrong injection to her at a private hospital in North Nazimabad’s area of Nagan Chowrangi.

Following the death of the toddler, her heirs along with the residents of the area staged protest and chanted high pitched slogans against the hospital and demanded to seal it.

Later, the police reached the spot and arrested administrator of the hospital.

“Heirs of the child have not contacted us so far to file the case”, the police said.