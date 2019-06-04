Share:

NEW YORK - It was once heralded as a possible saviour of the music industry in the digital age, famously annoyed fans by forcing a U2 album on them, and its 20,699-word terms and conditions have even inspired a graphic novel, but now Apple is to replace its iTunes download service. According to a report by Bloomberg, the tech company will announce that three separate apps for music, TV and podcasts will supersede iTunes, as Apple seeks to reposition itself as an entertainment service rather than a hardware company powered by products such as the iPhone. The move is expected to be part of the keynote address by the Apple chief executive, Tim Cook, at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, which starts on Monday and will focus on software updates and Apple’s new approach to apps. Launched on 9 January 2001, iTunes was Steve Jobs’s then revolutionary platform for music storage, where users could rip their CDs into digital form.