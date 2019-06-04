Share:

KARACHI - The provincial government of Sindh on Monday imposed complete ban on swimming or bathing in the sea, aerial firing and one wheeling to avert any untoward situation on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Whereas Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on 5th June 2019 and it has been noticed on every festive occasion that a large number of youngsters from different parts of the city in their cars and motorcycles ridding without silencers throng to sea view which creates traffic jam and inconvenience to the residents of the area and it has been reported that the gathering of general public at Sea View, Hub Canal, Hawksbay etc from surrounding areas of Karachi is noticeably increasing and becoming nuisance as the swimming and bathing of visiting people has taken the shape of compulsory part of their visit (Picnic).

Such activities are a risk to human life and pose serious apprehension of tragedy. Besides polluting the water and damaging the structure. It is therefore required to impose ban under section 144 CrPC on aerial firing, swimming and one wheeling for the period of 30 dans with immediate effect to safeguard the precious lives of the citizens,” read a notification issued here.

The swimming was banned at Sea View, Hawksbay and Hub canal etc within the territorial limits of Karachi Division whereas the ban aerial firing and one wheeling were banned across the province for a period of one month with immediate effect.

The SHOs of concerned Police Stations are authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 CrPC against the violators.