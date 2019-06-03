Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ongoing exhibition of Islamic calligraphy at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage has been called off due to demise of the eminent calligraphist and world famous photographer Aftab Ahmad Khan.

The exhibition which was to continue till last day of Ramazan has been concluded earlier in the respect of Aftab Ahmad khan who was suffering through long illness, an official said.

Inaugurated by Federal Secretary, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Shafqat Jalil, the exhibition was being attended by the students and artists from various educational institutions of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Around 50 art pieces of stunning calligraphies have been displayed featuring work on paper, gold leaf, oil on canvas, leather work, ceramic work, cut outs and glass work blended with various forms of texts and motifs of miniatures.