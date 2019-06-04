Share:

With the steamy hot weather and already dehydrated body, this Eid, I decide to go subtle sassy adding fewer colours, minimal embroidery but some bombastic cuts to keep my Eid game strong.

Here is what I choose to go for this Eidul Fitr:

Look 1 with 'Javeria Zoa'

With all the beauty that this cloud grey outfit holds, no accessories except for these vintage earrings are required to finish the look in total grace. The toned down pastel embroidery spiced up with these cold shoulders and side slit is what you need to make your own style statement.

Look 2 with 'Uzma & Afsheen'

Pencil pants, flared up kurta and big patches hint towards a new trend coming up real soon. Again, the cuts and couture should be snappy enough to beef up the semblance instantly. In the melting Eid days, luxurious fabrics having light colors and minimum adornment is all you need to look for.

Look 3 with 'Lylac By Maheen'

Eid is just incomplete without too much white in it. Long frocks are never going to leave the fashion world no matter what the event is. White embroidered net adding the real panache with a divine touch of gold grabbed my attention for its easy-breezy aura and the comfort it brings along.

Look 4 with 'Garnet'

Because some colors and cuts never go out of fashion!!! Though the sweltering heat says otherwise, I paired up this fancy gown shirt with cropped wide pants (can also go with tights) and chic beige wedges. Screen prints trending rapidly for their light and less embellishing appearance are certainly the right pick for an Eid brunch out.