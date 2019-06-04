Share:

LAHORE (PR) Cheetay, a last mile e-commerce platform, is officially partnering with Telenor this Ramazan with a campaign to share meals with the underprivileged. The company has established itself as one of the game changing last mile e-commerce ventures in Pakistan. Having grown exponentially by expanding to Islamabad, Rawalpindi and currently about to make a foray in Karachi, their aim is to be the ultimate e-commerce marketplace that offers a multitude of products under one roof. Having conquered the domain of food, they offer books, makeup products, medicines, baby care products and groceries for instant and prompt delivery.

For Cheetay, contributing to society and being a force of positive change is imperative. As they grow, their focus is on helping people out and ensuring they play their part in making a difference. Joining forces with Telenor with the #ShareYourMeal campaign is a step in the right direction.

According to Ahmed Khan, CEO at Cheetay, “We have always given credence to being socially responsible and engaging in pursuits for the greater good. Ramadan is that time of the year that affirms your belief to take a proper step in that direction. Since Cheetay was built on the premise to serve the masses, I am very pleased with this collaboration because this will enable us to help a large segment of our society. For every ShareYourMeal hashtag shared on Facebook, a free meal will be given away to those who most need it. We’ll enable the technology in our app to help redirect the customer to share the hashtag on Facebook, it’s that simple and easy.”

Cheetay is using its platform to help share and donate a meal.Customers who order from the Cheetay will have the option to click on the #ShareYourMealbutton, and Telenor will share a meal with the marginalized section of the society.