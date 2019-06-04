BEIJING - President Xi Jinping has said that China stands ready to work with the Islamic countries to enhance mutual trust and promote practical cooperation for promoting peace and prosperity World over.
In his message on the eve of 14th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), he said that China attaches high importance to its relations with Islamic world and wishes work jointly to contribute for advancing the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.
Xi invited the Muslim Ummah, let also work together promoting dialogue among civilization.
Experts in the Islamic world spoke highly of President Xi Jinping’s message on enhancing cooperation between China and Islamic countries.
Abdullah Al-Salloum, a Kuwaiti economist, said Xi’s message is “classic in diplomacy.” “Xi’s message speaks of values that we all should encourage,” he said.