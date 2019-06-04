Share:

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping has said that China stands ready to work with the Islamic countries to en­hance mutual trust and pro­mote practical cooperation for promoting peace and prosperity World over.

In his message on the eve of 14th summit of the Organi­zation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), he said that China at­taches high importance to its relations with Islamic world and wishes work jointly to contribute for advancing the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi invited the Muslim Um­mah, let also work together promoting dialogue among civilization.

Experts in the Islamic world spoke highly of Presi­dent Xi Jinping’s message on enhancing cooperation between China and Islamic countries.

Abdullah Al-Salloum, a Kuwaiti economist, said Xi’s message is “classic in diplo­macy.” “Xi’s message speaks of values that we all should encourage,” he said.