The charter of democracy was signed between the leaders of PPP and PML-N. Both late Benazir Bhutto and Mian Nawaz Sharif signed the document on behalf of their parties. It contained valuable clauses for the benefit and betterment of citizens including passage of the accountability law. Unfortunately, one signatory did not live long to see the real democratic era usher in. The other signatory ruled as Prime Minster, but his party did not adhere to the promise. However, the PPP tabled an accountability bill in the assembly and sought support from PML-N, but it did not honour the words of its leader. Our leaders lack foresight and repent after time has gone.

Had they supported the bill it would have become a law. The tussle between NAB and parliamentarians would not have crept in and opposition leaders would have been saved from forming a grand alliance to agitate against price hike and destabilize the government. The parliamentarians need to realise that it is always better to avert a situation than repent after it has happened.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad, May 30.