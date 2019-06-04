Share:

The 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team deprived the nation of experiencing the most celebrated game, cricket, in Pakistan. The attack occurred on 3rd March 2009, when a bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers was fired upon near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

The cricketers were on their way to play the third day of the second test match against the Pakistani cricket team. Six members of the Sri Lankan national cricket team were wounded. Six Pakistani policemen and two civilians were killed.

While the nation thought that they might never have the opportunity to witness cricket games on their own land, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s dedication has given them a chance to witness it. Many PSL matches have been played in Pakistan and now the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has awarded the hosting rights for the 2020 Asia Cup to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The nation must admire PCB for their efforts and dedication.

HOOR UL AIN KHALID,

Karachi, May 30.