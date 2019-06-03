Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi City Traffic Police have chalked out a comprehensive plan for chand raat and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Under the traffic plan, enhanced number of traffic wardens will be deployed in main city areas aimed at avoiding traffic mess on chand raat and during Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. A control room has been set up at the Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation. According to Acting Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Bin Ashraf, all out efforts would be made to control traffic on city roads especially on chand raat. He said that wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law.

Traffic wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of wheelers in respective police stations, he said. He urged the citizens, particularly parents to play a role to curb the activity as one wheeling, rash and negligent driving are the main causes for fatal accidents.

All the traffic officers and wardens had also been directed to remain present at their duty points so that no traffic jam could be witnessed, he added. The CTO said that all out efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the road users so that they could get uninterrupted traffic flow and reach at their destination within shortest possible time.

He said that in view of security of the residents, special traffic arrangements had been made. Parking of vehicles near mosques, imam bargahs and other religious places would not be allowed, he added.

Under the plan, traffic police officers had been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles. Strict action in accordance with the law had also been ordered against vehicles having tinted glasses or moving in the city without number plates, he added.

The CTO said that traffic wardens had also been directed to work with dedication and commitment and ensure the traffic flow so that traffic mess particularly on congested roads could be averted and the citizens could be provided relief.