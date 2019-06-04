Share:

LAHORE (PR) There has been a lot of speculations and news regarding Huawei and the US government over the past couple of days. Much like any other hot topic, it comes with a fair amount of assumptions, misinformation and miscommunication. Huawei has risen to being the second largest smartphone maker in the world which is also the spot it enjoys in Pakistan currently.

For the convenience of everyone, after intensive research, we have collected statements available to the public online and put together a quick guide on some of the concerns, questions and misconceptions customers have regarding their Huawei devices.

Your Huawei device will not stop working

There has been a lot of confusion amongst owners of Huawei phones that their phones will stop working however that is simply not true. Your phone will continue to operate just like it normally does like any other phone. It will also continue to be serviced by Huawei. In a public statement, the company mentioned:

“Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.”

Your phone will receive its usual updates

The good news is that all phones that have been released by Huawei, be it purchased or in store will continue to receive security updates for Android and regular Google app updates from the Google Play Store. Here is Google’s statement: “We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications. For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices,” a spokesperson told us.

So there you have it. As Google’s official statement suggests, Huawei’s current devices will have complete access to the Play Store and get security updates from Android.

Huawei is one of the biggest Android partners and a gigantic company

When you purchase a Huawei product, you must know you are buying from one of the largest Android partners with the most innovative technology. Huawei promises to continue providing support for all its devices for the whole lifetime of that phone.

It’s also worth noticing Huawei stops at nothing with plans for launching new phones. The Honor 20 was recently launched globally while a new Y series phone from Huawei is also all set for a release soon. This means that Huawei is confident in its products and willing to support the end-user whatever the outcome of the current issue at hand be.