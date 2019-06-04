Share:

PHOOLNAGAR - The police captured a drug-paddler with 1.4kg hashish worth hundreds of thousands of rupees here the other day. According to police, on a tip-off, a team of the Phoolnagar City Police led by SHO carried out a raid on Main Key Morr and caught a drug-peddler identified as Abdullah alias Changa.

The police recovered hashish weighing 1.4kg from his possession.

The police claimed that the accused a professional drug pusher and was wanted by the police in the past. The police informed that a vigorous crackdown has been launched in the area on drug-dealers on the directives of DPO Abdul Gaffar Qaisrani, which will be intensified to purge the area of the menace of drug. The police have registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.