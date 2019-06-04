Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday has claimed that the announcement of Eid-ul-Fitr in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was made after consulting Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Responding to concerns regarding celebrating Eid after 28 Ramazan, the minister said that Ruet-e-Hilal Committee committed mistake while sighting the Ramazan moon whereas KP tried to overcome the gap and celebrated the Eid on the right day.

The decision to celebrate Eid on June 4 was taken after taking the PM on board, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated today in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at official level as prayers have been offered in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu, Bannu and merged districts of tribal areas.

While Ruet-e-Hilal committee, under the chair of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, would convene its session in Karachi today to sight the Shawwal moon.