Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ashley Graham says fashion in still lacking in diversity.

The curvy 31-year-old model is proud to represent a different look in modelling but she still believes the fashion industry has a long way to go.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, Ashley said: ‘’What I’m most proud of is that today’s teenagers are witnessing the progress towards more inclusion in the industry. We still lack diversity on the runway, but I appreciate designers like PrabalGurung, Christian Siriano and Michael Kors, who have been pioneers for these changes.

I feel hopeful that things will continue to change. ‘’I have had to learn to take a step back and acknowledge that things that were never possible are now possible. I’m so proud that young girls are finally looking in the mirror and saying: ‘I love you’.’’