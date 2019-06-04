Share:

I have recently taken the matriculation papers in Balochistan board. I have found so many mistakes in the textbooks especially in English medium course books in my one decade of the journey. In the English textbook of Class six, it has the usage of “hurt” in its third form as “hurted”. It is not only the mistake one can find in the textbooks, but also I have started the part-I science book. Majority of the sentences are fragments, especially in Physics.

The government of Balochistan should heed to the problems in the educational systems which are faced by students. We study such books which are full of mistakes. This should be solved as soon as possible.

AMBER ASHRAF,

Dasht, May 17.