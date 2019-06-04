Share:

FAISALABAD- The Forest Department planned planting 5 million saplings across the province under mega tree plantation campaign. A spokesman for the forest department said on Monday that about 6,500 acres of land of the forest department is lying vacant in Punjab where 5 million saplings would be planted.

He said that total 1500 acres of land was vacant in Faisalabad region where 1.1 million plantlets would be planted and tree plantation campaign would start from the end of current month.

He said that entire paper work has been completed to kick of mega tree plantation project which would help in arresting environmental pollution in addition to make the province lush green area.

Forest department prepared nursery of various trees including Sheesham, Keekar, Sukhchen, Neem, Bakain, Barry, Jamon, etc. and the task of 5 million trees would be accomplished within two years, he added.