Karachi - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its coalition partners do “nothing” for the masses, adding that the inflation is being increased with every passing day and no respite for the people.

He was addressing at the ceremony of distribution Eid-gifts among 3000 underprivileged families in North Nazimabad and Nazimabad area. The ceremony was arranged by Al-Khidmat—a welfare wing of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Addressing the gathering, Hafiz Naeem said the people have been deprived of basic facilities and the government is following the policies of IMF۔

“JI believes on serving the humanity, whether to be the part of government or not”, Hafiz Naeem added.

He said that the government has already increased the price of petroleum, despite the fact that the POL prices have been declined in international market, which is a sheer injustice with the people of the country.

Hafiz Naeem said the JI is standing with the masses in resolving their issues, adding the party will start a massive campaign for the rights of the masses after Eid.