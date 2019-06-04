Share:

OKARA-Population of the entire city suffered great ordeal in the prevailing scorching weather due to five-hour-long electricity breakdown here on Monday.

The long hours power suspension added to the miseries of the scorching-heat stricken people said to has been caused by some technical fault developed in the city grid station. The fasting citizens underwent extreme heat and difficulties for not getting water for bathing and washing, what to talk of taking rest while keeping fast. The power supply broke down early in the morning and was restored in the afternoon, leaving people cursing their fate. They questioned the efficiency of Lesco officials and its system which could not withheld the rise in temperature. They demanded the government to bind the power distribution companies staff to keep vigilant eye on the system and ensure timely repair to any minor fault before it effect the population.

10 INJURED IN VAN-RICKSHAW COLLISION

Ten persons got injured in collision between a passenger van and rickshaw. According to rescue officials, the accident occurred on Shergarh Road when a speeding van hit a rickshaw and then collided against a roadside tree. As result, 10 passengers, boarded the van, got injuries including children and women. On receiving intimation Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the site and shifted the injured persons to hospital.