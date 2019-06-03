Share:

ISLAMABAD - Higher Education Commission will organise a 6-week faculty development programme under the newly-launched National Academy of Higher Education. The programme will start from second week of July at the HEC. A statement issued by the HEC on Monday said that the National Academy of Higher Education had been established as an apex body for capacity building of faculty and management in higher education institutions across the country. The objective of this course is to equip young faculty members of both public and private HEIs with the modern and innovative techniques in teaching and research, the statement said.

Teaching and learning is a complex process which requires complete understanding of knowledge and skills, and depends upon certain factor, including faculty’s’ competencies, pre-service and in-service trainings one has gone through, teacher-student interaction, effective use of instructional material and assessment of students’ achievement, it added.

This training will also enable the participants to perform effectively according to what is desirable and feasible. The course will be conducted by national as well as international resource persons.