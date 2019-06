Share:

GUJRANWALA - A couple was gunned down in the name of honour in Saddr area of the district, said police on Monday. According to the police, Muzammil, a resident of Sehnsra Goraya, doubted the character of his daughters. On Monday, he found his daughter Eman with a man named Mateen. He fired gunshots at the duo, killing them on the spot, police said. The police said they have arrested the alleged shooter and started investigations