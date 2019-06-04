Share:

LAHORE - Plains of the country, including Lahore, remained in the grip of heat wave on Monday with experts predicting harsh weather conditions to persist during the ongoing week.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at a few places in Malakand, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Jacobabad and Larkana remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 50 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Sibbi, Dadu and Moen-Jo-daro was recorded 49C, Noorpurthal, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Sukkur, Rohri and Mithi was recorded 48C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 44C and 29C respectively.

The Lahore Canal, as usual, attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing in the canal. At certain places even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to affect during next 2-3 days. The Met Office forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country, very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and central/southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.