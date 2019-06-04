Share:

LAHORE - Human rights activists gathered at Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Monday to mark the fifth anniversary of Supreme Court’s 2014 landmark judgement on the rights of religious minorities. HRCP said that despite a lapse of five years, no real progress has been made on implementation of this judgement, except for establishment of one-man Suddle Commission, whose report is still awaited.

“The Tassaduq Jilani judgement lays the foundation for realisation of religious minorities’ rights. If this basic benchmark for the rights of minorities cannot be implemented, then the state’s claims concerning the protection of minority rights seem meaningless,” HRCP stated. Members of civil society including representatives of the Centre for Social Justice, the National Commission for Justice and Peace, and Cecil and Iris Chaudhry Foundation were present at the gathering at HRCP.