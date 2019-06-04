Share:

GUJRANWALA/HAFIZABAD/KASUR-Inmates languishing in different jails of Punjab were distributed Eid gifts and granted remission of sentence ahead of Eidul Fitr on the orders of President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.

Gujranwala District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Rao Abdul Jabbar Monday visited Central Jail Gujranwala and distributed Eid gifts to prisoners.

DDO Social Welfare Farooq Amjad Klair, Social Welfare Officer Umer Rafique and other officers accompanied him.

Speaking on the occasion, the DSJ said that the purpose of distributing Eid gifts to prisoners was to provide them an opportunity to participate in the joys of Eid. The honourable judge distributed 73 gifts to female prisoners, 53 to children, and 20 gifts to mentally-disordered prisoners.

In Hafizabad, as many as 13 prisoners of District Jail Hafizabad were granted 45-day remission of sentence ahead of Eidul Fitr on the orders of President of Pakistan and IG Police (Jails). Those who were given remission included: Amjad son of Zulfiqar, Nayyar Iqbal son of Zulfiqar, Abdur Rehman son of Saifullah, Irfan son of Bashir, Abu Bakr son of Ashraf, Mehboob Ahmed son of Zulfiqar, Shah Zaibul Hassan son of Munir, Shehbaz son of Qadar Jan, Sarfraz son of Allah Bakhsh, Abid son of Aziz, Sarfraz son of Ashiq, Afzal son of Mansha and Sher Muhammad son of Ahmed.

In Kasur, four prisoners were released while 11 were granted remission of sentence. The convicts of life imprisonment were granted 90-day remission of sentence while the others were granted 45-day remission. Besides, the female and young prisoners were also distributed Eid gifts from Bahria Foundation. The jail management arranged special meetings of inmates with their relatives. The female prisoners, who have children, were granted one year remission of sentence.