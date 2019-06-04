Share:

The war between Iran and USA had increased during the past days raising tensions between old rivals in the region. In reality, Trump’s administration likes to use, “show of force” and wants to limit Tehran’s increasing influence in the Middle East. Moreover, Trump’s hawkish national advisor John Bolton announced the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group and a B-52 bomber force to the gulf in order to coerce Tehran.

On the other side, the Iranian ruling elite is responding judiciously. Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini has reiterated that Iran does not seek war with the United States. The Iranians have chosen the path of least resistance. However, the aggressive behaviour by Trump’s administration to increase the conflict between Iran and United States will disturb the maritime traffic in the Persian gulf and Arabian sea.

Therefore, many western and regional nations are frightened because the conflict is alarming for both regional and international security.

BILAWAL ALI LAKHO,

Shikarpur, May 21.