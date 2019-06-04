Share:

Azad Kashmir government has decided to establish a College for Science and Technology in capital city Muzaffarabad.

This was announced by Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan during his inspection visit to site of proposed college in Muzaffarabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said decision to establish Quaid-e-Azam Family Park and Food Street at Karoli has been taken while work on Rose Garden at Shoukat Line will begin soon.

The PM told that a picnic point is being setup near Kohalla adjacent to Fatima Jinnah Bridge. The bridge, after repair will be open for public as memorial site.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed Additional Chief Secretary (General) Farhat Ali Mir to keep close liaison with all relevant departments to prepare a comprehensive working plan on it. Earlier, briefing the Prime Minister, Secretary Agriculture told that all necessary arrangements for the establishment of Rose Garden have been made.