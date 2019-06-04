Share:

KARACHI (PR) Khaadi, Pakistan’s premier retail and lifestyle brand, hosts a three-day Eid celebration at flagship store, located at COM 3 opposite Bilawal Chowrangi.

The Eid celebration is open to customers and offers an array of entertainment and attractions for the whole family to enjoy, including live arts and crafts, organic henna, bangles and more.

With a reputation for creating enhanced retail experiences, Khaadi also introduces Kanteen; a food space operated by DesiGali Express within the Khaadi Com 3 flagship store. Reflecting the brands origins steeped in craft and design, the food space brings the brand’s core promise to life by providing Khaadi loyalists a space that will help them create memories during their shopping excursions.